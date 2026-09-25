Blade Runner 2049 Props Auctioned After $2 Million Sale

MENAFN - USA Art News) More thanfrom the 2017 science fiction film Blade Runner 2049 are currently on offer throughin partnership with. The online auction runs through, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the humanitarian organization. This marks the final opportunity to acquire props and costumes from the film at auction, following athat generated over

According to Propstore COO Brandon Alinger, no other single-film auction staged by the company has achieved such high average prices for objects. Alinger noted that the film's reputation, strong design, and costumes contribute to the demand. Highlights include screen-matched ensembles worn by Ryan Gosling's character K, which started at $20,000 each, with one previously selling for $113,400 last year. An animatronic Memory Orb, the sole one produced, opened at $35,000. Other items range from futuristic furniture and sci-fi weaponry to costumes worn by actors Ana de Armas and Harrison Ford. Alinger commented,“It's just a great combination of a film that's well-respected and well-liked, with great design and costumes in it.”

The rapid development of a collectibles market for a relatively new film is unusual. However, interest in Blade Runner 2049 artifacts has been boosted by the enduring popularity of its predecessor, 1982's Blade Runner, from which a prop pistol sold for $270,000 in 2009. The upcoming television series Blade Runner 2099 may further stimulate interest, as Alinger stated it“makes people think fondly about the first time they saw the movie, and maybe prompts them to revisit it.” The broader film memorabilia market has also seen values increase in recent years, with a Wilson volleyball from Cast Away (2000) fetching $378,000 at Propstore this summer, compared to a five-figure sum a decade prior. Alinger believes current prices for Blade Runner 2049 props could be considered a bargain in the future.

Other Notable Collectibles on the Market

A Ferrari NART Spider once owned and crashed by actor Steve McQueen is estimated to sell for between $15 million and $20 million at Gooding Christie's on November 20. McQueen acquired the car, the sixth of only 10 ever made, in 1967, then repainted it dark blue and retrimmed its seats. After being repaired following an accident on the Pacific Coast Highway, McQueen sold it in 1971. The vehicle retains its original engine, bodywork, and McQueen's custom details. Meanwhile, the Batmobile model used in the 1992 film Batman Returns is set for auction at Julien's Auctions on November 23. Constructed from two Chevrolet Impala chassis with a custom body and a Chevrolet V8 engine, it is expected to bring in $5 million to $7 million. If successful, this sale would make it the most expensive Batmobile ever sold at auction.

A collection of 415 letters and documents belonging to Horatio Nelson, the British naval commander, is heading to Sotheby's. These artifacts reveal details of his personal struggles, his affection for his lover Emma Hamilton, and his career determination. The collection is estimated to realize between £4 million and £6 million ($5.2 million and $7.9 million) on November 18. In other film memorabilia news, Christie's New York is offering production materials from Japanese classics from October 9 to 22, following a $1.4 million anime and manga auction in March. The sale includes items from Dragon Ball and Sailor Moon, Ultraman figures, and original drawings by manga artist Osamu Tezuka. Cels from Studio Ghibli's My Neighbour Totoro are expected to fetch $3,000 to $4,000, while those from Pokémon and Akira are each estimated at $5,000 to $7,000.

A historic letter penned by Thomas Jefferson to astronomer David Rittenhouse, outlining his vision for America, is available through the Raab Collection for $285,000. The letter, along with a scientific book Jefferson inscribed to Rittenhouse, has been on display at Texas A&M University for years. The dealer notes that this is the first time a Jefferson-related letter and book combination has appeared on the market.

Top Lot: Brigitte Bardot Auction Exceeds Expectations

Personal items from the late screen icon Brigitte Bardot were sold by Paris auction house Millon on Monday, generating nearly €1 million ($1.15 million), which significantly surpassed expectations. The 285-lot sale included Bardot's sunglasses, furniture, straw hats, and toiletries. Many items exceeded their estimates, with her bicycle selling for more than 90 times its high estimate. Her jewelry and artworks achieved the highest prices, specifically an 18K yellow gold charm bracelet that fetched €43,000 ($48,900) and a self-portrait that sold for €30,000 ($34,100). Additionally, her pet collars, one still bearing her contact information, sold for €7,100 ($8,070), surpassing estimates. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Fondation Brigitte Bardot, the animal welfare charity she established.

Source: Artnet News