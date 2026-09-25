New York Art Book Fair Celebrates 20Th Anniversary Edition
During the opening night, attendees received plastic, string-closure folders adorned with lenticular Tweety Bird prints to collect zines, flyers, and other artworks. The outdoor zine tent, located across from artist Precious Okoyomon's sculpture in the courtyard, provided a space for exploring themes of politics and queer culture through overlooked, subversive, and playful currents.
Among the participants were art workers Jenna Hamed, Aya Krisht, and Rhonda Khalifeh from the Book Arts Solidarity Network. They distributed flyers for an upcoming publishers' meet-up intended to foster connections beyond the museum setting. The organization, initially formed to address what it called book institutions' silence on the genocide in Palestine, is now launching the third annual edition of its MAKEREADY publication.
For the risograph-printed booklet, the network compiled paintings, photographs, and written reflections from four artists in Gaza and South Lebanon, noting a unifying thread of the color yellow across the works. Hamed described the process of creating the publication as“cathartic,” serving as a means to process an era of“bald imperialism and dispossession” by focusing on the artists who are experiencing it. Hamed also emphasized the organization's collaborative capabilities across borders, stating,“It really came out of skill. We know what we're doing.”
Source: Hyperallergic
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