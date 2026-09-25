Lee Bul Explores Technology And Vulnerability At Hauser & Wirth

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artist, 62, is showcasing new and recent works that delve into the complex relationship between humanity and technology in her exhibition“The Anatomy of Every Setting Sun” atin New York. The show, which opened earlier this month, expands on themes she has explored throughout her nearly 40-year career.

Lee first rose to prominence in 1989 with her performance“Abortion,” where she, a recent sculpture BFA graduate, recounted her own abortion while suspended naked from a Seoul art center's ceiling. This coincided with South Korea's ban on the procedure, which was only fully decriminalized in 2021. Her early work in the late 1980s and early 1990s gained domestic recognition during South Korea's transition to democracy.

In 1997, Lee achieved international recognition with“Majestic Splendor,” an installation of 49 bejeweled, decomposing fish in plastic bags at New York's MoMA. The installation, part of a dual exhibition with Japanese artist Chie Matsui, was removed due to its putrid smell. During the same decade, as scientists successfully cloned Dolly the sheep, Lee began exploring cyborg forms, recognizing humanity's continuous drive to transcend its own condition, often through technological advancements.

Her acclaimed“Cyborg” series, featuring disembodied part-woman, part-machine figures, reflects this exploration. According to curator and art historian Jiyoon Lee, the new works at Hauser & Wirth take this inquiry a“step further” by examining modernity itself and the belief that humans can engineer a better future through technology and reason.

A centerpiece of the Hauser & Wirth exhibition is Willing To Be Vulnerable-Metalized Balloon, 2015–16/2020. This 17-meter-long inflated PET-film sculpture, which hovers on the gallery's first floor, draws inspiration from the Hindenburg Zeppelin, a 1937 German airship that combusted. A version of this sculpture first appeared at the 2016 Biennale of Sydney, with the Hauser & Wirth iteration featuring an added mirrored wall with stenciled designs of headless figures on unicycles.

Jiyoon Lee observed that the piece“looks like an enormous spaceship of the future, yet it carries an anxiety that a single pinprick could deflate it entirely.” The artist notes that while the Zeppelin was discontinued after its disaster, its image persists, particularly in South Korea where Zeppelin-shaped airships are used for advertisements. This highlights how the vision a technology once represented can endure even after its failure.

Adjacent to the balloon is Untitled (Willing To Be Vulnerable-Velvet #29), a layered painting Lee created this year using mother-of-pearl on a silk base to form an imaginary landscape. New paintings from her ongoing“Perdu” series also incorporate mother-of-pearl and adapt her cyborg figures to a two-dimensional format. The first floor also features four muscular stainless steel sculptures, an addendum to her prestigious 2024 Met facade commission. These sculptures combine elements from movements displayed at the Met, including Cubism, Futurism, and Greco-Roman Classic sculpture, reflecting Lee's observations on the museum's expansive holdings.

This exhibition comes as artificial intelligence companies Anthropic and OpenAI recently called for an industry slowdown after a whistleblower warned the technology could“kill us all by the end of the decade.” Jiyoon Lee concluded that the artist's subject has broadened from the individual to civilization, but the fundamental question of humanity's desire to overcome its limits and the inherent vulnerability beneath it remains constant.

Source: Cultured Magazine