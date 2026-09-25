New York Art Fairs Test Market, Prioritize Accessible Pricing

MENAFN - USA Art News) New York's current slate of six art fairs is assessing demand and pricing strategies for the new season, with events ranging from The Armory Show to Independent 20th Century and the U-Haul Art Fair.

Galleries are keenly focused on attracting buyers and encouraging new acquisitions after four challenging years marked by closures and cost-cutting measures. Correct pricing is central to these efforts, according to market observers.

Bob Chase, owner of Hexton Gallery in Aspen, Colorado, tasked artist Marcos Acosta with creating more affordable works for the U-Haul Art Fair, organized by Chase's 27-year-old son, Jack Chase. Acosta, whose hyper-realist oil paintings typically command prices between $10,000 and $35,000, produced 15 small landscapes, each 8 by 6 inches and priced at $750.“I wanted his work to draw a younger audience,” Chase said,“Not necessarily the audience that walks into my gallery in Aspen.”

Steve Henry, a partner at Paula Cooper Gallery, noted last week,“Everyone is looking at pricing. We all are evaluating.” Art advisor Rachael Barrett, based in Jamaica, expressed concerns about past market behavior, stating,“We went through a phase of crazy prices for too long. It's unsustainable. It puts people off. It seems frivolous. The younger generation, they don't care. We need to look at our values. Why is this thing $55,000?” This week, Barrett is engaging diplomats and government officials from Barbados, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, who are in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, rather than collectors at The Armory Show.“Collectors are tired of the fairs. They are not interested. It's hard to get them to go. The urgency is gone,” she added.

At The Armory Show's VIP opening at the Javits Center on Thursday, Jill Kraus, a Museum of Modern Art trustee, was observed strolling with her husband, Peter Kraus.“I've stopped looking at PDFs,” she remarked. Victoria Miro gallery offered works priced from $12,000 for an acrylic painting by Brooklyn-based artist Talia Levitt, who is in her 30s, to $1.6 million for a painting by the late Yayoi Kusama. Levitt's work sold rapidly, but the booth itself was quiet. Glenn Scott Wright, president of the London gallery, stated,“I don't think we've had a feverish preview for five, six years. No one has feverish previews.” Regarding pricing, he added,“We advocate for more modest prices. Sometimes you come under pressure from other galleries.”

Upper East Side secondary-market dealer Christophe Van de Weghe, known for Picassos, Warhols, Calders, and Basquiats, presented London-based primary artist Frederic Anderson for the third time at The Armory. More than half of Anderson's 12 new abstract paintings, priced between $8,500 and $38,500, sold quickly. Van de Weghe noted his satisfaction with these sales, stating,“I am very happy selling these works for $38,500. This is New York, and there's a good chance that someone who can spend $38,500 can also spend $5 million.”

An initial sales report from The Armory Show indicated 245 dollar-denominated transactions totaling at least $8 million. Approximately two-thirds of these sales were for prices below $25,000. These figures were provided by only 55 of the fair's 241 exhibitors. Notable sales included a Joan Mitchell painting exceeding $2 million at Michael Rosenfeld Gallery, and seven paintings by Dhewadi Hadjab, each priced at $110,000, sold by Paris's Mennour gallery. Lobster Club, a Los Angeles gallery, completely sold out its solo presentation of landscapes by Cleveland-area artist Megan Koons, with prices ranging from $3,500 to $8,500.

Across town, the Independent 20th Century fair at the Breuer Building, featuring 57 exhibitors, was bustling. The fair's organizers hosted a dinner at Sotheby's Marcel restaurant on the eve of Thursday's VIP opening, attended by exhibitors, advisors, and collectors, including the Krauses, Pamela Joyner, and Artnet contributor Adam Lindemann. Attendees described it as“such a flex,” with“all the heavy hitters” present and“amazing food.” The following morning saw collectors like Leon Black, Michael Ovitz, and Marieluise Hessel, and later in the afternoon, Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Rudd were spotted touring the fair.

Collector Gary Wolkowitz praised the venue, stating,“The Breuer Building elevates everything. Often in fairs, you're dealing with just a vanilla box. The space doesn't add anything of significance to the content of the work. Here, everything kind of looks 100 percent better because this used to be a museum. It lends gravitas.”

Transactions at Independent 20th Century included museum acquisitions, such as a painting by American Surrealist Marie Wilson from Gallery Wendi Norris, priced at $285,000, and a large tapestry by Emil Bisttram from Addison Rowe Gallery, for an undisclosed price.

Brazilian gallery Nara Roesler dedicated its booth to Amelia Toledo ( 1925-2017 ), a contemporary of Mira Schendel, Hélio Oiticica, and Lygia Pape. The gallery offered gouaches, resin objects, and stone sculptures priced between $20,000 and $80,000. At the VIP opening, 10 gouaches sold for up to $55,000. As of press time, the three most expensive works remained unsold.

Source: Artnet News