Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) Announces H1 2026 Financial Results, Including A 174% Revenue Increase Compared To H1 2025

Silynxcom recently released its financial results as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2026, along with a business update for H1 2026. Highlights in the results included a 174% increase in revenue, a major gross profit increase, and a narrowed operating loss. Leadership at Silynxcom is committed to maintaining this strong start throughout the rest of 2026, as it aims to continue expanding its global footprint.

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Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX), a developer and manufacturer of rugged tactical communication and hearing-protection systems, just announced its financial results as of and for the six months that ended June 30, 2026 ( ).

First, revenue for H1 2026 amounted to $6.2 million, a 174% increase from what Silynxcom earned in H1 2025. It also maintained a solid gross profit of $3.6 million, which equates to an...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SYNX are available in the company's newsroom at

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