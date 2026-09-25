Investornewsbreaks Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Expands Public Safety Strategy Beyond Law Enforcement
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About Wrap Technologies Inc.
WRAP Technologies is developing WrapShield(TM), an autonomous public safety platform intended to unify threat detection, classification, command-and-control, and non-lethal response in a single operating architecture. At the platform's core is the principle that the technology layer between situational awareness and human force application should be trustworthy, accountable, and-wherever tactically appropriate-non-lethal. Building on the foundation of BolaWrap(R), the company's flagship restraint tool deployed across more than 1,000 agencies in over 60 countries, WRAP is building an operating layer between perception and response.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WRAP are available in the company's newsroom at
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