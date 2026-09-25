New Promising Shortcut Could Supercharge Quantum Computing Speed

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) While quantum computers hold the potential to solve complex problems beyond the reach of classical machines, achieving reliable, error-free operation remains a significant difficulty. Now, a theoretical study from researchers at Sweden-based Chalmers University of Technology suggests a new method that has the potential to drastically shorten the time required for specific quantum tasks.

Quantum computing hardware and software developers like D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) are constantly seeking...

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