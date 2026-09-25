MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Government data reported by Reuters has revealed that a growing share of India's coal-fired power stations are running dangerously low on fuel, with close to 40% of them now sitting in critical territory. By this past weekend, 74 stations were down to under three days of coal on hand, a jump from 60 just seven days earlier, per figures from the Central Electricity Authority. This presents a notable problem for a country with a population of over a billion citizens.

This stockpile drawdown underscores how relevant key players like Frontieras North America Inc. in the global coal...

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