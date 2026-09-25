MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) and may include paid advertising.

Thirteen European nations and Iceland issued a joint warning in January 2026 that Russian GNSS interference puts all vessels in the Baltic at risk, and Lithuania reports Kaliningrad's spoofing antennas grew from a handful to several dozen in a year In September flight tests, Overwatch returned target coordinates computed entirely from flight telemetry while the drone's camera was physically covered for the entire flight Overwatch Patrol, unveiled at MSPO in Kielce, Poland, puts the same network on a soldier's phone with no additional hardware, no external receiver and no antenna

For most of the satellite-navigation era, GPS interference was treated as an incident: something that happened near a specific conflict, for a specific period, and then stopped. That framing no longer describes the operating environment. Across the Baltic, Eastern Europe, the Black Sea and the Persian Gulf, jamming and spoofing now run continuously, affecting airliners, cargo ships, drones, artillery and the phones in soldiers' pockets. Planners stopped asking when the signal will come back and started asking what they will use instead. SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) has built its answer as a network rather than a device, and in the past month it has taken that network from drones to dismounted troops, in the one region of Europe where the problem is worse.

The Map Over Europe Is Red Most Days

The evidence has moved from anecdote to pattern. On January 26, 2026, the 13 coastal states of the Baltic and North Seas, joined by Iceland, sent an open letter to the international maritime community stating that GNSS interference originating from the Russian Federation is degrading the safety of international shipping and that all vessels are at risk. The International Air Transport Association's 2025 Annual Safety Report recorded spoofing incidents up 193% and jamming events up 67% between...

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