Defensenewsbreaks Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) Advances Tactical Communications With Drone Detection, Vital-Sign Monitoring

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX) is expanding its in-ear tactical communication technology with features designed to improve situational awareness, hearing protection and the ability to monitor personnel in demanding environments. Its systems include a detection mode that amplifies frequency ranges associated with drone motors and rotors, potentially allowing users to identify approaching drones sooner, while its CLARUS II platform also supports pre-recorded messages and whisper-mode communications. The company is developing an in-ear headset that would integrate vital-sign monitoring into its existing platform, with the goal of sending alerts to commanders or command centers if a user becomes incapacitated. Silynx's products are used by customers in more than 40 countries and offer hearing protection of up to NRR 31 dB. These capabilities, combined with long-standing supplier relationships with demanding military and other professional customers, form the foundation of the company's effort to expand its tactical communications technology.

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About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom develops, manufactures and sells ruggedized tactical protective and communication headset devices, along with related communication accessories, that have been field-tested and combat proven. Its in-ear headset devices are used in combat, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training and industrial environments, and integrate with professional-grade ruggedized radios from third-party manufacturers used by military personnel, homeland security agencies, law enforcement and civilian users worldwide. The company's headsets provide hearing protection while enabling clear communication and maintaining ambient environmental awareness through active sound protection technology. Designed for compatibility with helmets and other protective gear, the systems also incorporate features such as drone detection, sound leak testing and prerecorded messaging to address evolving operational requirements. For more information, visit the company's website at .

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