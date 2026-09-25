Techmediabreaks SS Innovations International Inc. (NASDAQ: SSII) Eyes Growing Opportunity For Surgical Robotics

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII) is building momentum for its SSi Mantra surgical robotic system, with growing utilization in India providing a foundation for broader international expansion. More than 50 robotic procedures were performed with the system in a single day at Mohak Bariatrics and Robotics in Indore, while the company reported 224 SSi Mantra systems installed across 12 countries and a 143% year-over-year increase in robotic procedures during the second quarter of 2026. Quarterly revenue rose 39% to $13.9 million, with system sales increasing 41% to $12.4 million, while installations reached 30 systems during the quarter. India remains the company's primary commercial market, but SS Innovations is also pursuing regulatory expansion into Europe and the United States, with CE marking targeted for the end of 2026 and FDA review of its 510(k) application now expected by the end of the first quarter of 2027. The company is also developing telesurgery capabilities and expanding surgeon training as it seeks to grow utilization and establish its platform in additional markets.

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About SS Innovations International Inc.

SS Innovations International develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The company's product range includes its proprietary“SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of“SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical robotic procedures including cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions.

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