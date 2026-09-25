Nevada Retakes The World's Top Mining Jurisdiction Ranking, And Lahontan Gold Is Already Permitting A Mine There

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) and may include paid advertising.

Nevada posted a perfect 100 on the Policy Perception Index, the“report card” executives give governments on regulation, taxation, infrastructure and permitting Santa Fe hosts 2.385 million ounces of pit-constrained gold equivalent, up 22% on the 2024 estimate, and its Phase One oxide plan is now in Nevada state mine permitting Lahontan's proposed acquisition of Emergent Metals would deliver 100% of West Santa Fe, remove two 1% royalties, and expand its Walker Lane claim package to more than 93 square kilometers

Every mining investor learns the same lesson eventually: geology gets a project started, but jurisdiction decides whether it gets built. A world-class deposit in a country that rewrites its mining code every election cycle can sit undeveloped for a generation, while a modest oxide resource in a stable state can be permitted, financed and poured. That is why the Fraser Institute's Annual Survey of Mining Companies carries weight in boardrooms and brokerage offices alike, and why its 2025 edition, released February 26, 2026, matters to anyone holding a Nevada developer. Nevada is back on top of the Investment Attractiveness Index, moving up from second place a year earlier. Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF), dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and OTCQB, is a pure-play Nevada developer advancing the past-producing Santa Fe Mine in the Walker Lane and one of the companies built to convert that ranking into ounces.

How Nevada Got Back to Number One

The Fraser survey polled 256 mining industry respondents whose companies spent a combined US$4.2 billion on exploration in 2025. It scores 68 jurisdictions on two components: perceived mineral potential, weighted 60%, and policy, weighted 40%. Nevada's mineral potential ranked fourth globally on the strength of its gold, silver and...

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