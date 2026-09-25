Networknewsbreaks Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Expands Public Safety Strategy Beyond Law Enforcement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) is broadening its public safety strategy by combining training, situational awareness, technology and response capabilities into a more integrated platform designed for multiple professional markets. WRAP's training methodologies-focused on threat recognition, situational awareness, early intervention and de-escalation-can extend beyond traditional law enforcement. The company is also developing Wrap Tactics, a digital learning management system intended to support scalable training, certification, recurring education and proficiency tracking. Alongside its WrapShield architecture and expansion into private security and other markets, WRAP is positioning training as a connecting layer between personnel and its public safety technologies, with potential applications across education, security, military and other professional environments.

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About Wrap Technologies Inc.

WRAP Technologies is developing WrapShield(TM), an autonomous public safety platform intended to unify threat detection, classification, command-and-control, and non-lethal response in a single operating architecture. At the platform's core is the principle that the technology layer between situational awareness and human force application should be trustworthy, accountable, and-wherever tactically appropriate-non-lethal. Building on the foundation of BolaWrap(R), the company's flagship restraint tool deployed across more than 1,000 agencies in over 60 countries, WRAP is building an operating layer between perception and response.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WRAP are available in the company's newsroom at

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