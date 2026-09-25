Government Centres Complete Nearly 51,000 Services In August, Up From July

Government Service Centres recorded 50,918 completed services in August, marking a significant level of activity in the delivery of government transactions to both citizens and residents.

The figures, released by the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, provide a quantitative indication of the scale of service delivery through the centres as part of the government's wider efforts to improve efficiency, accessibility and quality in public services.

According to these figures, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) accounted for the largest share, completing 21,616 services, equivalent to about 42.5% of all transactions recorded during the month.

The Ministry of Justice followed with 10,527 services, representing around 20.7% of all transactions, while the Ministry of Labour completed 7,026 services, or around 13.8%.

Together, these three entities accounted for nearly 77% of the total 50,918 services.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) completed 5,532 services, while the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau recorded 2,194.

The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) processed 1420 services.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family completed 929 services, followed by the Ministry of Municipality with 615, the Supreme Judiciary Council with 483, the Qatar Central Securities Depository with 277, the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority with 152, and the Qatar Development Bank with 147.

Accordingly, Al Hilal Centre recorded 23,121 services, and Al Rayyan Centre 14,148 services, followed by Pearl Qatar with 4,996 and Al Wakrah 4,224, Rawdat Al Hamama 2,909, Al Khor 1,452, and Al Shamal 68.

These figures demonstrate differences in transaction volumes across locations and provide a measurable basis for assessing demand and allocating operational resources.

Customer feedback is another component of the performance-monitoring system.

During August, the participating government services conducted many customer surveys, allowing service users to provide direct feedback on their experience.

The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau has emphasised using customer views to identify areas for improvement and enhance service quality.

The government-centre system is also tasked with examining applicants' complaints and proposals and co-ordinating with relevant government entities to address them.

The August results represent an increase compared with the same month in 2025, when Government Service Centres completed 43,895 services.

In July 2026, Government Service Centres completed 42,227 services, with the MoFA again recording the largest volume at 18,757 services.