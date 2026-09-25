Qatar Co-Hosts 'Call To Action' On Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

Qatar, in partnership with Jordan and the United Kingdom, hosted a“Call to Action” meeting yesterday on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi represented Qatar at the meeting.

In his address, the minister emphasised that Qatar attaches great importance to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.

He noted that this commitment has been a primary driver of Qatar's diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and to advance the comprehensive 20-point plan, which was proposed by United States President Donald Trump and endorsed by the Security Council in Resolution 2803.

HE Dr al-Khulaifi highlighted that Qatar's diplomatic efforts have been accompanied by extensive humanitarian initiatives, including the provision of food, essential supplies, and tents to approximately 436,000 people, as well as the resumption of operations at the HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics.

He further said that Qatar has supplied the Gaza Strip with 30mn litres of fuel over the past three years and recently signed an agreement with the United Nations to provide an additional 1.3mn litres to support the continued functioning of medical facilities and essential services.

The minister emphasised the necessity of ensuring rapid, sustainable, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, enabling humanitarian organisations to carry out their duties safely, and protecting health workers, medical facilities, and medical transport.

He also highlighted the urgent need – as winter approaches – to provide shelter, clean water, and sanitation services.

HE Dr al-Khulaifi reiterated Qatar's commitment to continuing its work with partners and the Board of Peace to address urgent humanitarian needs and support recovery and reconstruction efforts, with the ultimate goal of achieving a just and lasting peace.

He also expressed Qatar's appreciation for the support extended to the“Call to Action”.