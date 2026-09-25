Over 1,300 Youth Explore Faith, Identity And Leadership At 2Nd Qiyada Conference

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Over 1,300 young Muslims from across Qatar, along with scholars, educators, thought leaders, and other inspiring voices, explored faith, identity, leadership, and the challenges of today's ever-shifting world as the second edition of Qatar Foundation's Qiyada conference began.

Under the theme 'Guided by Faith: Thriving in a Changing World', Qiyada (Qatar Islamic Youth Aspiration and Development Assembly) aims to empower Muslim youth to explore and reflect on Islamic values, address global challenges, build leadership skills, and embrace multicultural understanding.

Across two days, the conference at Multaqa (Education City Student Centre) – organised by the Office of Wellness and Spiritual Life within Qatar Foundation's (QF) Higher Education division, with Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) as official sponsor and the Ministry of Sports and Youth as participant sponsor – is providing opportunities for young Muslims to share experiences and have meaningful conversations about their lives and goals, through keynote sessions with expert speakers from a range of cultural backgrounds, and a series of interactive workshops.

The 2026 edition of Qiyada opened with Sudanese filmmaker and Al Jazeera Media Network journalist Amjad al-Nour telling its capacity audience:“The anxiety we feel today about the future is what stands between us and our dreams, whereas we ought to remain positive rather than worry.”

Welcoming the Qiyada attendees, Fawaz Abdulla AlMesaifri, director of the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry of Sports and Youth, said:“In a world where technological, economic, and social transformations are accelerating around us – and where the influence of technology and Artificial Intelligence is ever-growing – young people face new challenges and opportunities that demand adaptability, continuous learning, and the ability to create opportunities.

“Yet amidst this rapid change, our values, identity, and faith remain the compass that guides us along the right path and empowers us to make responsible decisions that benefit both the individual and society.

“In Qatar, we believe that people are the focus and the ultimate goal of development, and that investing in youth is an investment in the nation's future. The Ministry of Sports and Youth is committed to providing opportunities and spaces that enable young people to develop their capabilities, raise their awareness, and hone their leadership skills, so they may become active partners in the journey of development and the shaping of the future,” AlMesaifri said.

In the conference's opening keynote session, Yemeni social media influencer and blogger Fedaa al-Deen Yahya discussed the difficulties and complexities young people face about what their reference points should be in a world of conflicting information. He explained that round-the-clock social media content lacks the objectivity and depth needed to guide people effectively.

“As we consume vast amounts of information on social media – information that is often confusing and disorienting – days, months, and years slip by, and a lifetime passes without us knowing truth from falsehood, for those controlling this content are not primarily concerned with distinguishing between what is correct and what is wrong.”

Alongside the chance to hear from and interact with Qiyada speakers whose experiences span faith, leadership, wellbeing, and social impact, participants joined workshops focusing on topics ranging from leading with integrity and how identity and spirituality shape leaders, to humanitarian storytelling, behavioural science and social media, and conscious, responsible decision-making in a world that never stands still. Meanwhile, through its portal, QF's Doha Debates connected Qiyada attendees to their fellow youth in Mexico to discuss morality and justice in international law.

“A true leader knows their roots, understands their values, and knows what they are carrying forward into the future,” Shaikh Mahmoud Elashwal, director of Wellness and Spiritual Life at QF's Higher Education division, told the young audience at the opening of Qiyada. Dr Abdulbasit Ahmed A al-Shaibei, CEO of QIIB, said:

“Our official sponsorship of the second edition of the Qiyada conference represents more than just support for a pioneering community platform; it reflects a strategic institutional commitment to investing in human capital as the fundamental pillar for shaping the future and achieving sustainable development goals in the State of Qatar.

“In light of the rapid transformations driven by technological advancement and Artificial Intelligence, it has become imperative for us to adopt proactive approaches that empower the new generation to combine the strength of Islamic identity and authenticity with the tools of competence and excellence required in the knowledge economy.

“With this in mind, we have sought to be an active strategic partner in this conference organised by Qatar Foundation, aiming to provide an environment that integrates the Islamic vision with contemporary practical skills,” he said. The second edition of the conference concludes today.