Qatar Rejects Netanyahu's Accusation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusation that it is conducting a campaign aimed at influencing public opinion against Israel, calling the allegation an attempt to divert attention from Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

HE Dr Majed bin Mohammad al-Ansari, adviser to the PM and spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a post on X platform said:“We categorically reject the accusation by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the State of Qatar, in his speech before the UN General Assembly, of launching a campaign to influence public opinion against Israel.

For this ongoing escalatory rhetoric against Qatar is nothing more than an attempt to divert attention from the violations committed by his government in the occupied Palestinian territories and their humanitarian repercussions.

He added:“And if Netanyahu and other extremist Israeli politicians, who now find themselves addressing empty halls, wish for the world to view Israel differently, then they must begin by changing their policies, halting their violations, respecting international law, and assuming responsibility before the people who elected them - instead of seeking scapegoats on which to hang the decline of Israel's global image.

“The attempt to hold Qatar, or others, responsible for a global shift in public opinion shaped by what people witness for themselves no longer convinces anyone, and this repeated attack on Qatar can only be understood in the context of an effort to divert eyes from political responsibility for policies and practices on the ground, and to exploit that in domestic political calculations.”