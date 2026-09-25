Pezeshkian, PM Hold Talks In NY
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met at his residence in New York yesterday with HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani on the margins of the 81st UN General Assembly.
Discussions during the meeting focused on the latest developments in the region, along with efforts to de-escalate tensions and create a conducive environment for dialogue, thereby contributing to the enhancement of regional security and stability.
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