Qatar Participates In GCC-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting In New York
New York: The State of Qatar participated Friday in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Republic of India.
HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi represented the State of Qatar at the meeting. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.
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