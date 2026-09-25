Over 1,300 Young Muslims Explore Faith, Identity, And Leadership As QF's Second QIYADA Conference Opens

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar, 25 September 2026: Faith, identity, leadership, and the challenges of today's ever-shifting world have been explored by over 1,300 young Muslims from across Qatar alongside scholars, educators, thought leaders, and other inspiring voices, as the second edition of Qatar Foundation's QIYADA conference began.

Under the theme 'Guided by Faith: Thriving in a Changing World', QIYADA (Qatar Islamic Youth Aspiration and Development Assembly) aims to empower Muslim youth to explore and reflect on Islamic values, address global challenges, build their skills as leaders, and embrace multicultural understanding.

Across two days, the conference at Multaqa (Education City Student Center) – organized by the Office of Wellness and Spiritual Life within Qatar Foundation's (QF) Higher Education division, with Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) as official sponsor and the Ministry of Sports and Youth as participant sponsor – is providing opportunities for young Muslims to share experiences and have meaningful conversations about their lives and goals, through keynote sessions with expert speakers from a range of cultural backgrounds, and a series of interactive workshops.

The 2026 edition of QIYADA opened with Sudanese filmmaker and Al Jazeera Media Network journalist Amjad Al-Nour telling its capacity audience:“The anxiety we feel today about the future is what stands between us and our dreams, whereas we ought to remain positive rather than worry.”

Welcoming the QIYADA attendees, Fawaz Abdulla AlMesaifri, Director of the Youth Affairs Department at the Ministry of Sports and Youth, said:“In a world where technological, economic, and social transformations are accelerating around us – and where the influence of technology and Artificial Intelligence is ever-growing – young people face new challenges and opportunities that demand adaptability, continuous learning, and the ability to create opportunities.

“Yet amidst this rapid change, our values, identity, and faith remain the compass that guides us along the right path and empowers us to make responsible decisions that benefit both the individual and society.

“In Qatar, we believe that people are the focus and the ultimate goal of development, and that investing in youth is an investment in the nation's future. The Ministry of Sports and Youth is committed to providing opportunities and spaces that enable young people to develop their capabilities, raise their awareness, and hone their leadership skills, so they may become active partners in the journey of development and the shaping of the future.”

And he told the QIYADA audience:“Leadership can begin with a student leading a team, a young person launching an initiative, or a volunteer contributing to their community and making a positive impact. Indeed, leadership starts with setting an example, grows through responsibility, and endures through values.”

In the conference's opening keynote session, Yemeni social media influencer and blogger Fedaa Al-Deen Yahya discussed the difficulties and complexities young people face about what their reference points should be in a world of conflicting information. He explained that round-the-clock social media content lacks the objectivity and depth needed to effectively guide people in their lives.

"As we consume vast amounts of information on social media – information that is often confusing and disorienting – days, months, and years slip by, and a lifetime passes without us knowing truth from falsehood, for those controlling this content are not primarily concerned with distinguishing between what is correct and what is wrong,” he said.

"Universal values ​​shift and do not encompass all of humanity. It is the guidance brought by Quranic revelation that sets people's lives on the right path. The Qur'an does not tell you to freeze your mind, withdraw from people, turn inward, or cut yourself off from humanity and human civilization – rather, it places everything in its proper perspective."

Alongside the chance to hear from and interact with QIYADA speakers whose experiences span faith, leadership, wellbeing, and social impact, participants joined workshops focusing on topics ranging from leading with integrity and how identity and spirituality shape leaders, to humanitarian storytelling, behavioral science and social media, and conscious, responsible decision-making in a world that never stands still. Meanwhile, through its portal, QF's Doha Debates connected QIYADA attendees to their fellow youth in Mexico, to discuss morality and justice in international law.

“A true leader knows their roots, understands their values, and knows what they are carrying forward into the future,” Shaikh Mahmoud Elashwal, Director of Wellness and Spiritual Life at QF's Higher Education division, told the young audience at the opening of QIYADA.

“When we talk about leadership, we're not just talking about the skill of influencing others, or the ability to manage a team, or attaining a position of power. We're talking about a person who knows who they are, what they believe in, and the responsibility they bear towards themselves, their community, and their nation.

“This conference is the start of a journey – a journey in which we discover the meaning of leadership, discover ourselves, and learn how to transform our values, beliefs, and ambitions into real impact. You are not merely the leaders of the future; you are part of this nation's present, and you are the ones who will carry its message into the future.”

Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmed A. Al Shaibei, CEO of QIIB, said:“Our official sponsorship of the second edition of the QIYADA conference represents more than just support for a pioneering community platform; it reflects a strategic institutional commitment to investing in human capital as the fundamental pillar for shaping the future and achieving sustainable development goals in the State of Qatar.

“In light of the rapid transformations driven by technological advancement and Artificial Intelligence, it has become imperative for us to adopt proactive approaches that empower the new generation to combine the strength of Islamic identity and authenticity with the tools of competence and excellence required in the knowledge economy. With this in mind, we have sought to be an active strategic partner in this conference organized by Qatar Foundation, aiming to provide an environment that integrates the Islamic vision with contemporary practical skills.

“Our goal is to help young leaders harness modern technology with critical awareness and creativity to serve their communities and enhance their positive, competitive presence at both local and global levels. We are confident that the outcomes of this conference will make a tangible contribution to building a generation that has mastered the necessary tools, is grounded in values, and leads transformation with confidence and competence.”

The second edition of the conference continues on 26 September. For more information about QIYADA, visit here.