Qatar Urges Global Solidarity On Pandemic Preparedness At UN High-Level Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has called for greater international solidarity and equitable access to vaccines and treatments to strengthen preparedness for future pandemics and health emergencies.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr Maryam bint Ali Al Misnad made the remarks at a high-level United Nations meeting on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

HE Al Misnad said health was fundamental to sustainable development and to the wellbeing and prosperity of communities. She said Qatar's National Vision 2030 places human development among its key pillars and has guided investment in healthcare infrastructure, services and innovation.

Qatar has developed an integrated healthcare system providing preventive and curative services, Her Excellency said, adding that the country was committed to a comprehensive, equitable and sustainable approach to pandemic and health-emergency preparedness.

She highlighted Qatar's National Health Strategy 2024-2030, which is based on the theme "Health for All" and focuses on population health, healthcare delivery and health-system efficiency.

The Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated the need for resilient and inclusive health systems capable of responding to major emergencies, Al Misnad said. She described the pandemic as a test of Qatar's preparedness and ability to adapt to an unprecedented health crisis.

Al Misnad added that Qatar's significant investment in healthcare enabled the country to deliver a comprehensive response to the pandemic, helping contain its impact and record one of the lowest Covid-19 mortality rates.

Her Excellency also highlighted Qatar's international humanitarian assistance, including medical and relief support during health emergencies, and praised the World Health Organization for its role in addressing current and future health challenges.

Al Misnad said future pandemics could only be addressed effectively through genuine international cooperation and equitable, sustainable access to preventive medical measures, including vaccines and treatments.

She reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to supporting international efforts to strengthen global public health and respond to shared health threats.