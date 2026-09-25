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Qatar And UN Discuss Humanitarian Cooperation On Sidelines Of General Assembly

Qatar And UN Discuss Humanitarian Cooperation On Sidelines Of General Assembly


2026-09-25 11:04:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr Maryam bint Ali Al Misnad held talks with HE UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher.

The meeting took place on Friday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The two officials discussed cooperation between Qatar and the United Nations and ways to strengthen and expand their partnership.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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