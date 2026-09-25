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Qatar And Norway Discuss Cooperation On Development And Humanitarian Action

Qatar And Norway Discuss Cooperation On Development And Humanitarian Action


2026-09-25 11:04:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr Maryam bint Ali Al Misnad met with Minister of International Development of the Kingdom of Norway HE Asmund Aukrust.

The meeting took place on Friday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen their partnership in sustainable development and humanitarian action.

They also took stock of a number of issues of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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