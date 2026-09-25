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Qatar, Global Fund Discuss Cooperation On Health Initiatives

Qatar, Global Fund Discuss Cooperation On Health Initiatives


2026-09-25 11:04:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (the Global Fund) discussed ways to strengthen cooperation during talks in New York.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Dr Maryam bint Ali Al Misnad met with HE Peter Sands, the fund's executive director on Friday on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two sides reviewed cooperation between Qatar and the Global Fund and discussed ways to support and enhance their partnership, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

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The Peninsula

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