Qatar, Tunisia Discuss Bilateral Cooperation In New York Talks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Tunisia have held talks focused on boosting bilateral cooperation.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti in New York on Friday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two officials discussed explored ways to further strengthen and develop existent cooperation between Qatar and Tunisia.

They also discussed issues of mutual interest.