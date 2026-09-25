Qatar Takes Part In 50Th G77 And China Foreign Ministers' Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar took part in the 50th annual meeting of Ministers for Foreign Affairs of the Member States of the Group of 77 and China in New York on Friday.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.