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Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By Peoples Bancorp Inc.


2026-09-25 11:04:17
(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by Peoples Bancorp Inc., of Marietta, Ohio, to merge with Citizens National Corporation, and thereby indirectly acquire Citizens Bank of Kentucky, Inc., both of Paintsville, Kentucky.

The Board also gave its approval for Peoples Bank, of Marietta, Ohio, to merge with Citizens Bank of Kentucky, Inc., and to establish and operate branches at the locations of Citizens Bank of Kentucky, Inc.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.

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The Federal Reserve

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