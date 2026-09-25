7 Everyday Habits After 60 That Could Be Costing You More In Medical Bills

MENAFN - Saving Advice) A few dollars here and there aren't the only expenses that can quietly undermine a retirement budget. Everyday routines involving medications, exercise, preventive care, vision, and even what's lying on the living-room floor can influence your risk of needing medical care later. That doesn't mean every illness or injury is preventable, and good habits certainly can't guarantee low healthcare spending. However, changing some health habits after 60 may reduce avoidable risks while helping you take better advantage of preventive services you're already paying for through Medicare or other coverage. These seven habits are worth examining before another copay, deductible, prescription expense, or unexpected medical bill lands in the mailbox.

1. Sitting Most of the Day Can Affect More Than Your Waistline

Retirement can unintentionally remove a surprising amount of movement from the day, especially if a commute and active job are replaced by hours in a favorite chair. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults 65 and older get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week, plus muscle-strengthening activity on at least two days and activities that improve balance. Regular physical activity can help prevent or manage health problems that become more common with age while also helping older adults maintain the strength and mobility needed to live independently.

You don't have to buy a gym membership to meet those goals either. The CDC counts activities such as brisk walking, gardening, resistance exercises, and some forms of yoga depending on their intensity. For a retiree trying to control healthcare spending, a free walk or home strength routine is worth viewing as part of a broader prevention strategy rather than merely recreation.

2. Ignoring a Small Fall Can Set You Up for Another One

It's tempting to brush off a stumble if you didn't break anything, but a fall can be valuable information about balance, medications, vision, footwear, strength, or hazards at home.

According to the CDC's September 2026 fall data, more than one in four adults 65 and older falls each year, and falling once doubles the chance of falling again. Those falls result in about 4.5 million emergency-department visits annually, including approximately 1.4 million hospitalizations, turning what begins as a balance problem into a potentially significant healthcare expense.

Tell your healthcare provider if you've fallen or feel unsteady, and look around the house for loose rugs, clutter, inadequate lighting, missing handrails, and other hazards instead of waiting until the next fall causes an injury. Treating falls as something you're simply“supposed to expect” with age is one of the health habits after 60 worth changing.

3. Taking the Same Medications for Years Without a Review Can Be Risky

A prescription that made sense several years ago shouldn't automatically disappear from your medication list, but it also shouldn't escape periodic review forever. The CDC recommends reviewing medications with a doctor or pharmacist because some prescription and over-the-counter products can cause dizziness or sleepiness that contributes to fall risk.

Bring vitamins, supplements, sleep aids, allergy products, pain relievers, and other nonprescription medications into the conversation too rather than mentioning only prescriptions, because combinations matter.

Medicare's yearly Wellness visit includes reviewing medications and supplements as part of developing or updating a personalized prevention plan, and eligible beneficiaries pay nothing for the Wellness visit when the provider accepts assignment, although additional services can generate charges. Don't stop medication on your own, but don't wait for dizziness, a fall, or another costly problem before asking whether everything on your list is still necessary and appropriate.

4. Skipping Preventive Visits Because You“Feel Fine” Can Backfire

Feeling healthy is a good thing, but preventive care is specifically designed to identify risks before you're sitting in a doctor's office because something hurts. Medicare Part B covers a yearly Wellness visit once every 12 months for eligible beneficiaries, with no cost when the provider accepts assignment, although the Wellness visit is not the same thing as a routine physical exam, and additional tests or services performed during the appointment can sometimes generate charges. The visit can include a health-risk assessment, medication and supplement review, fall-risk and safety assessment, routine measurements, cognitive assessment, and a written screening schedule based on your health and risk factors.

Medicare also covers numerous preventive and screening services, including certain cancer, cardiovascular, diabetes, osteoporosis, infectious-disease, and other screenings when eligibility requirements are met. Before the appointment, ask which services are part of the covered preventive visit and which could be billed separately so prevention doesn't come with an unexpected bill of its own.

5. Putting Off Vision Checks Can Become a Safety Issue

Continuing to wear an old prescription because you can still“see well enough” may save the price of an eye appointment today while creating other risks. Vision problems can make it harder to see steps, changes in floor height, obstacles, and other hazards, which matters when falls are already one of the biggest injury risks facing older adults.

There's also an important Medicare detail to understand: Original Medicare generally doesn't cover routine eye exams for eyeglasses or contact lenses, although Part B covers certain eye services, including annual diabetic retinopathy exams for people with diabetes and glaucoma screenings for people who meet specific high-risk criteria.

Some Medicare Advantage plans provide additional routine vision benefits, so check your plan before assuming you'll have to pay the entire cost yourself. Even when an eye exam does require some out-of-pocket spending, ignoring worsening vision to save money can be a poor trade if it contributes to a fall, missed diagnosis, or loss of independence.

6. Leaving Small Fall Hazards Around the House Can Have a Big Price

The extension cord you've stepped over hundreds of times doesn't become safe simply because you've never tripped over it before. The CDC identifies home hazards including broken or uneven steps, throw rugs, and clutter among factors that can increase an older adult's risk of falling.

Nearly 319,000 older adults are hospitalized for hip fractures each year, and CDC data show falls account for 88% of emergency-department visits and hospitalizations involving hip fractures among older adults. Removing a loose rug, moving an extension cord, replacing a burned-out bulb, clearing a walkway, or tightening a handrail may cost anywhere from nothing to a few dollars compared with the potential expense and disruption of an emergency-room visit or hospitalization. Walk through your home as though you're seeing it for the first time and ask one simple question:“What could I trip over here at 2 a.m.?”

7. Waiting Until Something Hurts to Think About Prevention Misses the Point

Preventive health doesn't mean scheduling every test advertised on television or paying out of pocket for screenings simply because they're available. It means working with a healthcare provider to determine which evidence-based screenings, vaccinations, and preventive services make sense based on your age, medical history, family history, and individual risks. Medicare covers preventive services ranging from certain cardiovascular, diabetes, cancer, osteoporosis, and glaucoma screenings to vaccinations and counseling services when coverage requirements are met.

Medicare now also covers a physical activity and nutrition risk assessment, which costs nothing when performed as part of the yearly Wellness visit and can help a provider identify habits that may warrant additional attention. Ask three questions before scheduling preventive care:

Do I meet Medicare's coverage requirements? Does the provider accept assignment? Could anything done during this appointment be billed separately?

Asking these things will help you manage both your health risks and your retirement budget.

Small Changes Can Protect More Than Your Health

No list of health habits after 60 can promise that you'll avoid illness, injuries, or medical bills, and anyone making that promise should make you skeptical. What you can do is address risks that are actually modifiable: move as your abilities allow, report falls, review medications, keep up with appropriate preventive care, address vision changes, and make your home safer. Many of those steps cost little or nothing, while Medicare already covers numerous preventive services for eligible beneficiaries. However, coverage, eligibility, provider participation, and cost-sharing rules should always be checked before receiving care. The financial goal isn't to spend nothing on healthcare today; it's to avoid treating a small, manageable risk as though it's free until it becomes an emergency-room visit, hospitalization, or ongoing medical expense.

Which health habit became more important to you after 60, and has changing it helped you avoid an injury or unexpected expense? Share your experience in the comments.