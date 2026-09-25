The Weekly Spread: What Shaped US Yields And The Dollar This Week
|Asset / Benchmark
|Weekly Close
|Weekly % Change
|U.S. Dollar Index
|101.03
|+0.8%
|U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield
|4.86%
|+6 bps
|U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield
|5.16%
|+16 bps
|U.S. 30-Year Treasury Yield
|5.49%
|+17 bps
|U.S. 10Y2Y Yield Spread
|Flattening curve
|-
Yield Curve & Global Sovereign Markets
The sharp move downward shows the yield curve flattening significantly over the year, highlighting rising investor anxiety about near-term economic conditions.
Moreover, the U.S. Treasury's efforts to stabilize the market through expanded bond buybacks provided minimal relief. The U.S. Treasury announced plans to buy back up to $6 billion in long-term debt earlier this week, marking the first step in Secretary Scott Bessent's broader initiative to curb surging yields.
“What surprised the market was that they didn't go to the full $6 billion after how much we've had a selloff in the last few days,” Brij Khurana, a portfolio manager at Wellington Management, told Bloomberg.“I thought the purpose of the buybacks was to deal with drastic or illiquid price movement, and you could kind of argue that yesterday was that day.”
The bond rout expanded across international sovereign bond markets. European government bond yields rose alongside U.S. peers, while Japanese government bond yields spiked to levels last observed in 1996. Furthermore, a $44 billion auction of U.S. seven-year notes was awarded at a record-high yield of 5.085%, drawing weak investor demand.
Greenback & Economic Data Roundup
The U.S. Dollar strengthened across major currency pairs, supported by widening rate differentials-the difference between central bank rates between two countries -and persistent inflation pressures. A 5% Thursday jump in crude oil prices, fueled by threats of military expansion in the Middle East, reignited fears of commodity-driven inflation.
However, reports of possible diplomatic dialogue between Iran and the U.S. calmed oil prices towards the end of the week on Friday. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that Tehran submitted a week-long proposal to Washington to resolve hostilities, unblock the Strait of Hormuz, and launch broader negotiations on its nuclear program, The New York Times reported.
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