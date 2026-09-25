Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Will Rain Spoil Durga Puja? Check Forecast Here

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The cyclone impact is fading, but Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal might still get light to heavy rain until Sunday. The rain will slow down from today, but people are already stressing over the Durga Puja weather

The weather office reports strong sea winds blowing at 45 to 55 kmph, hitting 65 kmph at times, even though the cyclone has passed. Kolkata will see partly cloudy skies this Saturday, and people will feel that sticky, humid heat all day.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius this Saturday, which is 0.1 degrees below normal. The city saw a maximum temperature of 29.5 degrees Celsius yesterday, dropping three degrees below normal. The weather department expects scattered rain across the state until Sunday.

South Bengal and North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar will receive fresh showers. Cooch Behar, Malda, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur will also get scattered rain. The weather office has issued a specific heavy rain alert for Jalpaiguri.

The weather department has issued an orange alert until Sunday for East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and South 24 Parganas. Districts like Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, Jhargram, East Burdwan, Nadia, and Murshidabad will experience light to moderate scattered rain this Friday.

These districts will face heavy rain along with gusty winds blowing at 40 to 50 kmph. The heavy rain alert also covers inland districts like Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, and Birbhum. The weather forecast confirms that the rain intensity will finally start dropping from today.

Cities and districts are getting frequent rain spells since morning right before the festive season, keeping the skies completely cloudy. The weather will improve by next week, but residents are already worrying about the rain playing spoilsport during Durga Puja.