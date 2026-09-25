Kyrgyzstan's Fixed Capital Investment Surges 61.2% In 8M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Fixed capital investment in Kyrgyzstan increased by 61.2% from January through August 2026.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, this was announced by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev during a regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Fixed capital investment rose by 61.2%, construction volume by 61%, industrial production by 8.8%, and agriculture by 6.4%. These are good figures. In time for the Independence Day celebrations, 105 social facilities were commissioned and 60 new industrial enterprises were launched across the republic. However, we must not rest on our laurels," Kasymaliev said.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers emphasized that Kyrgyzstan should focus not only on quantitative indicators of economic growth, but also on its quality, the creation of new jobs and its impact on the well-being of citizens.

Adylbek Kasymaliev added that every ministry and state body should analyze performance indicators in its respective area and strengthen efforts in areas where progress is lagging.

Trend 's analysis indicates that investment is likely to remain an important driver of Kyrgyzstan's economic expansion through 2030. The 61.2% increase in fixed capital investment recorded in the first eight months of 2026 points to a strong pace of investment activity, while the 61% increase in construction activity suggests that a significant part of investment is being directed toward infrastructure and development projects.

Moreover, Trend 's calculations show that if investment growth rates gradually slow down compared to the exceptionally high figures of 2026, but remain in the range of about 10–15% per year in nominal terms, the volume of investment in fixed assets could increase significantly by 2030. Under this scenario, by 2030, the volume of investment could amount to approximately 1.4–1.6 trillion som ($16 billion–$18.30 billion) compared to the level recorded in 2026.

The outlook will depend on the continuation of large infrastructure projects, industrial expansion, energy development and improvements in the investment environment. At the same time, the authorities' target of maintaining average annual real GDP growth of around 8% through 2030 provides a broader framework for continued expansion of investment activity.