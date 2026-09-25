Mrunal Thakur Shares Family Pic With Parents, Calls Herself Their 'Beloved Daughter

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur recently treated fans to a heartwarming family moment as she shared a picture with her parents on her social media account.

The actress, who has successfully transitioned from television to films, shared the picture with a short and affectionate caption in Marathi.

Mrunal wrote,'Aai Vadilanchi Laadki Lek”, which translated in English reads as,“The beloved daughter of her parents.”

In the picture, Mrunal can be seen posing between her mother and father. Dressed in an elegant pink saree, paired with traditional jewellery, the actress is smiling ear to ear.

For the uninitiated, Mrunal was born in Dhule, Maharashtra, and has earlier spoken about moving out of her hometown before eventually making Mumbai her home.

Mrunal began her acting journey on television with 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan' in 2012. She later appeared in Arjun and went on to become a familiar face on Indian television with 'Kumkum Bhagya', where she played Bulbul Arora, the younger sister of Sriti Jha's character Pragya. She was part of the show between 2014 and 2016.

Mrunal made her film debut with the Marathi film 'Vitti Dandu' in 2014, but it was her 2018 Hindi film 'Love Sonia' that marked her Bollywood debut.

The film starred Rajkummar Rao, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Anupam Kher and Richa Chadha.

She then went on to feature in Hindi films such as Super 30, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Batla House, Toofaan, Dhamaka, Jersey, Gumraah, Aankh Micholi and Pippa. She expanded her career into Telugu cinema with Sita Ramam, opposite Dulquer Salmaan, which brought her widespread acclaim. She then starred in Hi Nanna, alongside Nani, and The Family Star, opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

She also made a special appearance in Kalki 2898 AD and featured in the Hindi comedy Son of Sardaar 2.

_IANS

rd/