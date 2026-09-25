The Week In Charts: India-NZ FTA, Growth Forecasts, Trillion-Dollar Club
India and New Zealand finalized a free-trade agreement (FTA) this week, which is set to come into force on 20 October. The agreement gives Indian exporters duty-free access across all tariff lines in New Zealand, while India has extended concessions on about 70% of tariff lines, covering about 95% of current bilateral trade value. New Zealand's tariffs on Indian products currently range from zero to 10%, with an average of 2.2%. In 2025-26, bilateral trade between the two countries stood at about $1.16 billion. In the last 9 years, India has turned a trade deficit with New Zealand into a surplus. However, exports to New Zealand fell 20% in 2025-26, led by petroleum products, pushing India back into a trade deficit.
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