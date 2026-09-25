MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) NV Gold Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

September 25, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: NV Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - NV Gold Corporation (TSXV: NVX) (OTCQB: NVGLF) (" NV Gold " or the " Company "), announces that, further to its News Releases of August 11, 2026 and August 31, 2026, it has completed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement whereby it issued 1,740,948 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds $696,379.20 (the " Offering "). Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.80 per Share and expires 2 years from the date of issuance. The Company completed a first tranche of the Offering on August 31, 2026 and issued 1,759,052 units for gross proceeds $703,620.80. The Company received aggregate proceeds of $1,400,000 from the first and second tranche of the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering.

The Company did not pay any finder's fees in connection with the closing of the Offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used for an anticipated drill program and general working capital.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV: NVX) (OTCQB: NVGLF) is a well-financed exploration company with ~37 million shares issued, approximately $1.6 M in its treasury and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA, leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge. 2026-7 will be NV Gold's busiest exploration year in its corporate history.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John E. Watson

Chairman & CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at nvx or contact us at 604-245-0054.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.







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Source: NV Gold Corporation