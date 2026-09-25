MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) UFV Continuing Education Builds Pathways for Learners and Communities Community Report publication launch at Clearbrook Centre highlights the role of accessible education and workforce development in the Fraser Valley

September 25, 2026 5:03 PM EDT | Source: University of the Fraser Valley

Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - When the University of the Fraser Valley launched its 2026 Community Report on Sept. 22 - an annual publication highlighting UFV's impact and connections across the Fraser Valley - it chose its Clearbrook Centre in Abbotsford as the setting.

This location was fitting. Clearbrook is the main hub for UFV's School of Continuing Education (CE), which welcomes learners from all walks of life and at every stage of their journey.

With a focus on people who may be switching careers, learning new skills in pursuit of a promotion, or re-entering the workforce, CE offers short-term programs and micro-courses for adult learners looking to complete their education quickly.

"We may have an 18-year-old who's just finished high school and is starting their post-secondary journey, trying to discover their passion and lay the foundation for a future career," says CE Director Carolyn MacLaren. "But we may also have a 44-year-old engineer who's relocated from Serbia and is returning to the classroom after many years away. We may have a newly single parent seeking financial stability, or someone who's been downsized and suddenly needs to upgrade their skills.

"Whatever brings them here, they all have one thing in common: a desire to keep learning."

CE offers a wide range of courses and works with community partners to develop customized curriculum, recently working with Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) to build a management skills program for its next generation of leaders.

CE collaborates with employers, industry and community organizations to ensure programs reflect evolving workforce demands and prepare graduates with relevant, job-ready skills. In June 2026, CE celebrated the graduation of 378 students.

"I feel enormous pride in that because I know what it took for many of them to get there - the challenges and barriers they had to overcome to walk across that stage," Carolyn says. "We love being part of their success, and we are proud of what so many of our graduates accomplish through hard work, with the support of our amazing team."

Important CE work is also happening at the Hope Centre, a modern, accessible facility serving the needs of a traditionally underserved community.

Guided by a comprehensive Community Needs Assessment produced in 2024, CE has worked to better understand the community, identify gaps in educational opportunities and determine how those gaps can be addressed.

The effort has not gone unnoticed by Hope Mayor Victor Smith, who sees educational opportunities as an important part of the community's future.

"As community leaders, there is a responsibility to remain committed to supporting individuals in achieving their educational goals," Victor says. "This work should not be viewed solely through the lens of institutional survival, but rather through the lens of long-term community success. The benefits of that commitment will be realized in the future through the investments made today."

Carolyn says CE will continue to listen to the communities it serves, work alongside valued partners and make education accessible to people wherever they are in their lives.

"There are countless different reasons someone might come through our doors," she says. "Our job is to make sure that when they do, there is a pathway waiting for them."

Read the full story on the UFV blog

Learn more about UFV Continuing Education

Read UFV's 2026 Community Report







UFV's School of Continuing Education is located at the Clearbrook Centre in Abbotsford.

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UFV's School of Continuing Education offers a warm and welcoming environment for students.

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School of Continuing Education Director Carolyn MacLaren

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About UFV

Located in the beautiful Fraser Valley just east of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) is a fully accredited, public university that enrolls approximately 15,000 students per year. UFV has campuses and locations in Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Mission, and Hope.

We offer more than 100 programs, including three master's degrees, 21 bachelor's degrees with majors, minors, and extended minors in more than 35 subject areas, four graduate certificates, and more than a dozen trades and technology programs.

For media inquiries:

Stacy Kirpichova, MA

Director, UFV Communications

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Source: University of the Fraser Valley