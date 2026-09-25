MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Jack Closes the Market

September 25, 2026 5:05 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - Michael Braithwaite, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jack ("Organization"), and his team joined Nicole Popova, Product Lead, TMX Group, to close the market to raise awareness around youth mental health and suicide prevention.



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Timed in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, the Organization aims to underscore the urgent need to prevent youth suicide, the second-leading cause of death for young people in Canada, by providing a vital message of hope to young people and families across the country.

Jack is Canada's movement for youth mental health, working to ensure young people get the support they need before they reach a point of crisis. Through free, evidence-informed programs, Jack equips young people, educators, families, and communities with the knowledge and skills to recognize mental health struggles, support one another, and seek help early. At the heart of its work is a national network of young people leading change in their schools and communities, challenging stigma, creating connection and belonging, and helping shape a future where every young person has the support they need to thrive. Together with thousands of young people across Canada, Jack is building a country where youth mental health is understood, supported, and prioritized.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Danielle Kinahan

Jack

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange