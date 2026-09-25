Moldova Finds Fragments Of Another Drone Marked Geran-4

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NewsMaker stated this in an article.

According to law enforcement officials, the drone exploded outside the residential area of the village of Cotiujeni in Briceni district at an altitude of 10 meters after colliding with trees. The blast wave damaged trees within a radius of approximately 25 meters.

Emergency services found fragments of a fiberglass body, electronic components, cables and power-supply elements at the site where the UAV fell, as well as parts of wings marked Geran-4 and a propulsion system-a partially damaged turbojet engine.

All recovered parts of the aircraft have been sent for examination. Moldovan police said that no other dangerous devices or explosives were found at the scene.

Drone that crashed in Moldova identified as Russian Gerbera

Moldova's border patrol discovered the wreckage of the drone on Thursday evening, September 24, approximately 1.7 kilometers from the state border. Earlier that day, the country's Ministry of Defense reported that four aerial objects had illegally crossed Moldovan airspace several hours earlier.

Since the beginning of 2022, Moldova's defense authorities have recorded a total of 81 incidents involving the illegal flight of various aircraft over Moldovan territory.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of Thursday, September 24, residents of two districts near the border with Ukraine reported explosions, after which police discovered drone fragments.

Near the settlement of Cernita in Moldova's Florești district, fragments of a drone containing elements characteristic of the Gerbera drone, which is used by the Russian Federation, were found.

Photo: Poliția Republicii Moldova