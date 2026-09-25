Genius Unlocked Launches Anthology Project Turning Stories Into Global Platforms

MENAFN - GetNews) International anthology gives 25 entrepreneurs a year-long publicity campaign to share their message, build their authority, and leave a lasting legacy.

San Francisco, CA, USA - September 25, 2026 - Genius Unlocked has officially launched its newest collaborative anthology, bringing together 29 entrepreneurs, coaches, speakers, and business leaders from across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Singapore to share powerful stories of transformation, resilience, and refusing to play small. The anthology was created in partnership with Jenn Noble-Beninger, founder of Genius Unlocked, who intentionally invited only members of the Genius Unlocked community to participate.

"I wanted every person in this book to already share the same values, heart, and commitment to growth," said Noble-Beninger. "These aren't strangers brought together for a project. They're people who have invested in becoming the next version of themselves, and now they're sharing those journeys to inspire others."

The contributors sharing their stories are Jenn Noble-Beninger, Tina Weller, Sue Krenselewski, Jo Brown, Leona Douglass, Jane Cooke, Katie Else, Lynn Else, Elizabeth Edwards, Samantha Potter, Ellen Mosti, Karen Rigamonti, Sherri Combs, Jade Baranski, Catherine Hall, Rachel Becquer, Ana Valezzi, Rowena Cotin, Jen Reimund, Nika Redding, Glenda Tan, Tracy Huff, Lis Doggett, Fiona Tan, Sean Allen, Isabella Hagan, Jessica Lehnes, Trena Abbott, and Nick Elliott.

The anthology centers on a simple yet powerful theme: stepping out of self-imposed limitations and embracing a broader vision. Each chapter shares a unique story of personal transformation while offering readers practical inspiration to pursue their own next chapter.

Led by bestselling author, publisher, and media strategist Angel Tuccy, the program guides participants through every stage of becoming visible, from developing their chapter and achieving bestseller status to media training, podcast tours, press releases, speaking opportunities, and ongoing marketing support.

"Our goal isn't simply to publish a book," said Angel Tuccy during the kickoff event. "By this time next year, our authors won't just have published their stories; they'll have built authority, expanded their visibility, and created new opportunities to grow their businesses."

The kickoff event brought together authors from multiple countries, industries, and life experiences, united by a shared belief that stories can create meaningful change.

As the project moves toward publication over the coming months, readers can expect a collection of authentic, heartfelt stories that demonstrate what becomes possible when entrepreneurs choose courage over comfort and purpose over playing small.

The anthology is scheduled for publication later this year, followed by an international bestseller campaign, media tour, and virtual author events.

About Genius Unlocked

Genius Unlocked is a personal and professional development community founded by best-selling author Jenn Noble-Beninger, that helps entrepreneurs uncover their unique strengths, expand their influence, and create businesses aligned with their purpose. Through coaching, education, and transformational experiences, Genius Unlocked empowers individuals to step fully into their potential and make a greater impact. Visit .