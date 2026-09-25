Sydney Businesses Rethink Christmas Parties As Workers Favour More Casual Celebrations

MENAFN - GetNews) Sydney businesses are rethinking end of year celebrations as more workers show interest in relaxed social events and casual dining formats.

Sydney, NSW - September 25, 2026 - Sydney businesses planning their end-of-year functions are being encouraged to think beyond the traditional formal Christmas dinner, as Australian workers show growing interest in relaxed social celebrations that make it easier for colleagues to connect.

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The latest national research from Indeed surveyed more than 2,000 Australian workers and found 47% said casual Christmas formats, such as barbecues and picnics, would make them more likely to attend. One-third said their organisations were already holding scaled-back celebrations, and among those workers, 57% said the change made them more excited to attend than in previous years.

The findings point to a greater opportunity for employers to make Christmas functions less structured, while retaining the social value employees expect from end-of-year gatherings.

Massimo Cino, Director of Sydney-based Pizzeria On The Road, said, "A Christmas function does not have to follow the traditional three-course dinner format to feel special. When food is being cooked in front of people, guests can move around, speak with different colleagues, and eat at their own pace. For businesses, the focus is increasingly on creating a comfortable social environment where the food brings people together, rather than dictating the entire structure of the evening."

A 2025 research in the US by ezCater, involving 1,003 full-time employees and 603 workplace decision-makers, found 77% of employees said food was the party benefit they looked forward to most, while 94% considered food quality important to their overall enjoyment.

For Sydney employers considering alternatives, Pizzeria On The Road provides corporate pizza catering in Sydney alongside private event and festival services. Founded in September 2011, the family-owned company has expanded to a team of 15 professional chefs. They are also Sydney's first mobile pizza catering service to feature professionally mounted, wood-fired ovens.

Its self-contained kitchens prepare pizzas fresh on-site using traditional Italian flour, Fior di Latte and other ingredients. The company also provides mobile pizza catering in Sydney, with vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and halal options.

"End-of-year celebrations work best when people are able to relax and spend time with each other. With a mobile wood-fired oven, the cooking becomes part of the event because guests can see pizzas being stretched, prepared, and baked throughout the function. It creates natural movement and conversation, and it also gives organisers flexibility when they are catering for teams with different tastes and dietary requirements," Cino said.

The company's wood fired pizza catering in Sydney is available for functions across the metropolitan area. Their team specialises in corporate functions, private events, weddings, and festivals. Its self-contained setup allows food to be prepared fresh on site, supporting the more flexible and social event formats businesses are increasingly considering for end of year celebrations.

Sydney businesses planning end-of-year celebrations can explore flexible mobile catering options that suit more relaxed workplace events. To learn more about Pizzeria On The Road, or enquire about corporate Christmas catering, visit the company's website or call 0414 464 682.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are businesses considering more casual Christmas parties?

Indeed found 47% of Australian workers surveyed said casual formats, such as barbecues or picnics, would make them more likely to attend.

Can mobile pizza catering work for corporate Christmas functions?

Yes. Self-contained mobile kitchens can prepare and serve food on-site for workplace functions and other large events.

Can different dietary requirements be accommodated?

Pizzeria On The Road offers vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and halal options for events.

How many guests can Pizzeria On The Road cater for?

Pizzeria On The Road offers catering services for a minimum of 45 guests, with separate pricing available for larger groups.

Where does Pizzeria On The Road operate?

The company provides mobile wood-fired pizza catering across Sydney, including Parramatta and other metropolitan areas.

About the company:

Pizzeria On The Road is a Sydney based mobile pizza catering business serving corporate functions, weddings, private events, festivals and celebrations with wood fired pizzas prepared fresh on site.

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