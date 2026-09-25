Caramanna Friedberg LLP Represents Toronto Residents Facing Theft And Property Offence Charges

MENAFN - GetNews) Caramanna Friedberg LLP has provided criminal defence services in Toronto since 2002. Its lawyers handle theft, robbery, fraud, break and enter, bail hearings, and other criminal charges across Ontario. The firm offers free consultations and 24/7 phone support.

Toronto, ON - September 25, 2026 - Sal Caramanna and Matthew Friedberg set up their criminal defence practice in Toronto in 2002. More than two decades later, the firm still takes on criminal and regulatory cases in courthouses across Ontario. The team shares files, and several lawyers usually know a case well enough to step in if a court date moves at short notice or a lawyer is tied up in another trial.

The firm's Toronto criminal lawyers handle shoplifting charges, theft under $5,000, theft over $5,000, and possession of stolen property. The dollar figure matters more than most people expect because it determines how the Crown prosecutes the case. The Crown can prosecute theft over $5,000 by indictment, and the maximum sentence is ten years. Theft under $5,000 gives the Crown a choice between summary conviction and indictment. The team also defends robbery, break and enter, identity theft, and fraud charges, and handles the bail hearings and Charter applications that often come with them.

"When someone is charged with theft, the first thing we look at is what they meant to do," a spokesperson for the firm said. "An item forgotten at a self-checkout is very different from a planned taking. So we review the store video, the receipts, and the officer's notes, and we check how it all came together. Clients hear their options in plain language. Most leave the first meeting knowing their case can be resolved in more than one way."

Caramanna Friedberg LLP runs an articling program that trains new lawyers inside the firm. Someone answers the phone at any hour, including weekends, and you can book a free consultation on the website. The lawyers belong to regional associations, including the Toronto Lawyers Association, the Peel Law Association, the York Region Law Association, and the Durham Region Law Association.

Anyone charged with shoplifting or a larger theft can meet with a Toronto theft lawyer at the firm before the first court date. That early meeting helps the accused understand the release conditions and what the first appearance will involve. When a case ends in a withdrawal or an acquittal, the firm can also apply to have the fingerprints and photographs taken at arrest destroyed.

About Caramanna Friedberg LLP

Caramanna Friedberg LLP is a Toronto criminal defence firm. It represents people facing criminal and quasi-criminal charges in Ontario courts, as well as professionals in regulatory and disciplinary proceedings. Anyone looking for the best criminal lawyer in Toronto for their matter can find help with assault, drug offences, impaired driving, fraud, theft, youth charges and criminal appeals. For more information, visit