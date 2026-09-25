End Of Service Benefits In The UAE What Employees Are Entitled To And How They Can Claim Them

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 25, 2026 - Most people find out their final payment was wrong after they have already accepted it.

End of service benefits in the UAE are a legal entitlement. They are not a bonus an employer grants as a favour, and the amount is set by a formula rather than by negotiation. Knowing that formula is usually the difference between being paid properly and being short by several thousand dirhams.

Who qualifies for end of service benefits

Under Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, a private-sector employee earns a gratuity after one continuous year of service. Unpaid leave does not count toward that year.

It does not matter how the job ended. Contract expiry, dismissal and resignation all qualify. Since February 2022 every private-sector contract in the UAE has been fixed-term, which scrapped the old limited and unlimited distinction that used to cut a resigning employee's gratuity.

How gratuity is calculated

Gratuity runs on basic salary alone. Housing, transport and other allowances are excluded, and that single fact explains most of the gap between what people expect and what they receive.

Length of service

Entitlement per year

Less than 1 year

No gratuity

1 to 5 years

21 days of basic salary per year

More than 5 years

21 days per year for the first 5, then 30 days per year

Overall cap

Total gratuity cannot exceed 2 years' pay

Take an employee on a basic salary of AED 10,000 who stayed six years. That is 21 days for each of the first five years, then 30 days for the sixth. At a daily basic rate of roughly AED 333, the gratuity comes to about AED 34,965.

Partial years after the first are paid pro rata, so leaving at five years and eight months still earns those extra months.

When gratuity can be reduced or lost

Employers can withhold gratuity, but the grounds are far narrower than most of them suggest. Article 44 lists them: assaulting a colleague, disclosing workplace secrets, absence without valid reason beyond 20 non-consecutive days in a year, and a handful of others.

Redundancy is not on that list. Neither is resigning with proper notice, or leaving after a disagreement. When an employer refuses payment on vague grounds, the position is usually indefensible, and employment and labor lawyers in Dubai see this argument constantly.

Genuine debts an employee owes the company can be deducted. However, an employer cannot withhold gratuity until the employee signs a settlement or withdraws a claim.

What else is owed at the end of a contract

Gratuity is one line in a final settlement. The rest normally includes payment for unused annual leave at the basic rate, notice pay or payment in lieu if the employee was asked to leave immediately, outstanding wages and approved overtime, and a repatriation air ticket home unless the employee moves directly to another UAE employer. Any bonus or commission already earned should also be included.

Senior staff usually have more at stake than the statutory minimum. Share schemes, deferred bonuses and executive contracts sit outside the standard formula entirely, which is why specialists in employment benefits and executive compensation in Dubai handle those arrangements separately.

How to claim unpaid end of service benefits

Employers have 14 days from the end of the contract to settle. Once that passes, there is a defined route.

The employee should start by asking in writing for the settlement with a calculation breakdown. The employee should keep a copy of the email, as it establishes the date on which the claim was raised, which may become important later.

If that goes nowhere, file a complaint with MOHRE. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation handles private-sector disputes, filing costs nothing, and it can be done through the app or the call centre. A mediation attempt follows.

Where mediation fails inside the statutory window, MOHRE refers the case to the Labour Court. Labour claims below a set threshold are exempt from court fees.

One deadline governs all of this. Claims generally have to be brought within a year of the entitlement arising, and delay is the most common reason a perfectly good claim dies.

Free zones can complicate matters. DIFC and ADGM operate under their own employment regimes and courts, so both the procedure and, in some cases, the calculation may differ. Employees should check which legal framework their contract falls under before filing a claim.

Frequently asked questions

Is gratuity calculated on basic salary or total salary? Basic salary only. Housing, transport and similar allowances are excluded.

Do I still get gratuity if I resign? Yes. Since the 2022 reforms, resignation no longer reduces gratuity for private-sector employees with at least a year of service, provided notice is served properly.

What if I worked on and off for the same employer? Only continuous service counts. A real break resets the clock unless the contract was formally transferred or renewed without interruption.

Can my employer make me sign a waiver to receive my gratuity? No. Payment of a statutory entitlement cannot be made conditional on giving up other rights. Signing under pressure can still complicate a later claim, so take advice first.

How long does a MOHRE complaint take? Mediation often resolves matters within weeks. Cases that reach the Labour Court take considerably longer, depending on complexity and how hard the employer fights.

Getting the calculation checked

Nearly every dispute comes down to two questions: what counted as basic salary, and whether the reason for termination was one that legally reduces the employee's entitlement. Both issues are worth resolving before an employee accepts a figure, because a settlement signed in error can be very difficult to reopen.

Lawzana lists verified law firms across Dubai working on employment disputes, and many will review a final settlement at the outset. Bring the contract, the payslips and the employer's calculation, then ask directly whether the basic salary figure they used is the right one.

About the company

Lawzana is a professional legal services company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company provides legal guidance and support to individuals and businesses dealing with employment and labour matters. Its team helps clients understand their rights, assess their legal position and navigate disputes under the applicable UAE employment framework. The company focuses on providing practical, clear and professional legal assistance tailored to each client's circumstances.