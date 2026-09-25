Giulia Deamina Closes Fashion Revolution Trilogy With Interactive Vol. 3 Launching Worldwide October 15, 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)""When I started writing this trilogy, I knew I wanted to create books that families could grow with. Volume 3 is the realization of that promise. It speaks to young people, it speaks to parents, and it gives educators something they can truly use in and beyond the classroom." - Giulia Deamina"The final volume of the Fashion Revolution trilogy by author and journalist Giulia Deamina launches worldwide on October 15, 2026, offering readers ages 12–18 an immersive fashion academy experience. The book features hands-on Academy Challenges, a full journey from concept to retail, and the trilogy's first exploration of neurodiversity and creative thinking.

Buffalo, New York, USA - September 25, 2026 - Fashion Editor and Author, Giulia Deamina has confirmed the October 15, 2026 worldwide launch of Fashion Revolution Vol. 3, the concluding installment of a trilogy that has redefined how young audiences engage with fashion as a creative and intellectual discipline. Crafted for readers ages 12–18, the book presents fashion education as an academy experience, complete with interactive challenges and a perspective on neurodiversity that appears in the series for the first time.

The Fashion Revolution trilogy has already secured a significant place in the publishing conversation. Vol. 1 and Vol. 3 both received coverage across numerous major media channels, and Deamina herself, a working journalist and frequent media presence, has become a recognized name among readers who value content that treats fashion as far more than surface.

In Volume 3, fashion becomes the classroom. The book walks readers through fashion history, luxury craftsmanship, the great fashion capitals, styling, color theory, brand identity, sustainability, future materials, marketing, visual merchandising, and personal branding. It maps the complete journey of a fashion concept from its origin as an idea through design, production, branding, marketing, and retail, giving young readers a sophisticated understanding of how the industry operates from the inside.

For the first time in the trilogy, Fashion Revolution opens a new chapter: FASHION × ADHD - where creativity, neurodiversity and fashion education meet.

The defining feature of the book is its Academy Challenges. Scattered throughout the volume, these interactive prompts invite readers to move from passive reading to active creation. They sketch original designs, build brand identities from the ground up, conceptualize marketing campaigns, design retail window displays, experiment with sustainable materials, and develop a product concept with its own narrative and intended audience. Each challenge turns the reader into a participant rather than a spectator.

Volume 3 also marks a significant thematic expansion for the trilogy. Deamina introduces neurodiversity into the conversation about fashion and creativity, exploring how different minds approach imagination, learning, and problem-solving through varied and equally valid paths. As a certified coach with professional experience in attention and focus, Deamina weaves this perspective into the book with authority and care. She does not prescribe a single method for creative work but instead celebrates the reality that one young person might start with a sketch, another with words, another with texture or experimentation. The message is that every creative path has value.

This inclusion resonates particularly with families and educators who are seeking representation and recognition for young people whose minds work differently. By embedding this perspective within a subject as visually dynamic and culturally relevant as fashion, Deamina ensures the conversation feels organic rather than academic.

For the educational community, the book offers material that integrates seamlessly into classroom settings. The Academy Challenges function as ready-made activities for group projects, independent assignments, and guided discussions about creative expression and individuality. Parents will find the volume equally rewarding as a shared experience that sparks conversation about identity, ambition, and the power of personal expression.

Deamina is inviting educators, parents, and media professionals to reach out directly via email for full details about Volume 3, her biography, and the creative process behind the trilogy. She has made herself available for interviews, features, and collaborations as the launch date approaches.

Fashion Revolution Vol. 3 closes a trilogy that has proven fashion publishing for young people can be rigorous, inclusive, and deeply engaging, all at once.

About Us

Giulia Deamina is a fashion editor, an author, and certified ADHD coach known for the Fashion Revolution trilogy, children's literature, and educational resources. Her publications serve parents, young readers, and educators through interdisciplinary storytelling that connects fashion with identity, creativity, and learning.

CONTACT: