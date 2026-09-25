MISSION SUCCESS: Rocket Lab Launches 97Th Electron Mission

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAHIA, New Zealand, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today launched its latest dedicated mission for Earth-monitoring constellation operator Synspective.

The 'Owlright Owlright Owlright' mission launched from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 12:39 p.m. NZST on 26 September 2026, delivering the 13th StriX satellite directly into a 559km low Earth orbit. The deployment expands Synspective's synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imaging constellation that provides high-resolution, all-weather, day-and-night imaging of the Earth's surface.

Today's mission was Rocket Lab's 97th Electron launch and 18th launch this year, sustaining Electron's position as the world's most frequently-launched small-lift orbital rocket.

Mission Highlights:



Dedicated Constellation Delivery: Across a multi-year partnership, Electron has flawlessly deployed all 13 StriX satellites to orbit with 100% mission success.

Reliable Flight Cadence: With 18 launches in 2026 so far, Rocket Lab continues to demonstrate the reliability and repeatability required to build out small satellite constellations with precision. Constellation Expansion: Following today's mission, another 14 launches remain on schedule to deliver the rest of Synspective's constellation to space by the end of the decade.



'Owlright Owlright Owlright' launch images: click here

'Owlright Owlright Owlright' launch broadcast: click here

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

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About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Driven by its industry-leading small-lift rockets Electron and HASTE and its upcoming reusable Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab delivers reliable and responsive launch for the world's most important missions from constellation deployment to missile defense. Rocket Lab's satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more at

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