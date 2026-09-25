New Crypto: Alphapepe Presale Crosses $2.8M Raised While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $150,000

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New crypto attention is turning toward AlphaPepe as the presale crosses the $2.8 million fundraising milestone before its first public exchange chart. The raise has accelerated alongside a growing holder base, with AlphaPepe recently passing 12,000 holders and more than 100 new buyers joining daily.









The milestone arrives as Bitcoin price prediction headlines return to $150,000 following BTC's strongest rally in months. Bitcoin surged above $86,000 this week as institutional money moved back into spot ETFs, but AlphaPepe sits at a completely different point in the market cycle.

For retail looking for an earlier entry, the AlphaPepe story is simple: buyers are still arriving before $ALPE reaches public-market price discovery.

AlphaPepe Crosses the $2.8M Presale Milestone

AlphaPepe's presale has moved beyond the $2.8 million headline milestone, extending the fundraising run that recently stood above $2.79 million.

The number matters because it shows buyers are still committing capital while $ALPE remains off public exchanges. There is no DEX chart to chase yet, no listing-day candle and no mature market already pricing the token. That gives the fundraising milestone more meaning than another number on a presale dashboard. AlphaPepe is building demand before the first public trading cycle even begins.

Previous presale stages have also sold quickly, keeping the pressure on buyers who want access before the next price increase.

12,000 Holders Show the Crowd Is Still Growing

The strongest proof behind the fundraising momentum is the holder base. AlphaPepe recently crossed 12,000 holders, with more than 100 new holders reportedly joining each day. That means the presale is not relying on one large fundraising spike. The buyer base itself is getting wider.

For retail, that is a cleaner momentum signal. More money is entering while more wallets are joining before the token reaches an exchange chart.

The current presale price is $0.03111. Once the current stage sells out, new buyers will pay more for the same base allocation, making stage progression another reason the $2.8 million milestone matters now rather than later.

AlphaPepe Is Still Before Its First Public-Market Cycle

This is where AlphaPepe looks very different from established cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP have already gone through years of exchange trading, price discovery and multiple market cycles. AlphaPepe has not yet entered its first one.

The presale closes and AlphaSwap launches on DEX in Q1 2027. Until then, $ALPE remains in the pre-listing phase while its holder base and fundraising total continue to rise.

AlphaSwap Early Access is already live, giving the project a product behind the presale traction rather than leaving the story dependent on fundraising alone. For buyers hunting new crypto before the broader market arrives, that first-cycle setup is the attraction.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $150,000

Bitcoin price prediction headlines are heating up after BTC surged above $86,000, reaching its highest level since January.

Institutional demand has returned sharply. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted almost $1 billion in net inflows on Monday alone, one of their biggest daily totals ever. Bitcoin has also climbed more than 30% from its August lows, putting the market back into breakout mode.

That makes $150,000 a headline target again if ETF demand stays strong and Bitcoin pushes through the next major resistance zones.

But the retail comparison is about timing, not whether Bitcoin can keep rising. BTC is already an institutional asset with a massive public market. AlphaPepe is still building its first crowd before its first exchange chart.

AlphaPepe Turns Fundraising Into Pre-Listing Momentum

Crossing $2.8 million matters because AlphaPepe is doing it before public trading begins. More than 12,000 holders are already positioned, over 100 new holders are joining daily, and previous stages have sold quickly while the current entry sits at $0.03111.

That is the sales story in this article. AlphaPepe is not waiting for an exchange listing to find its first crowd. The crowd is forming before the chart.

Bitcoin traders are watching whether an established giant can make the next run toward $150,000. AlphaPepe buyers are watching a new crypto cross $2.8 million before its first public-market cycle starts.

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction?

Bitcoin price prediction targets $150,000 in a strong institutional cycle if ETF inflows, liquidity and breakout momentum continue building.

How many AlphaPepe holders are there?

AlphaPepe recently crossed 12,000 holders, with more than 100 new holders reportedly joining each day while the presale remains open.

How to buy AlphaPepe ($ALPE)?

Visit the official AlphaPepe presale website, connect a supported wallet, choose BNB, ETH or USDT as the payment token, and complete the $ALPE purchase through the presale page.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

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