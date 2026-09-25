Asian Games: PM Modi Congratulates Suruchi, Kamaljeet For 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian shooters Suruchi Inder Singh and Kamaljeet after the duo clinched the gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Suruchi and Kamaljeet delivered a composed and record-breaking performance in the final, combining for a score of 484.6. Their effort secured India the gold medal and also established a new Asian record in the event.

“An excellent performance with a new Asian Record! Congratulations to Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh on winning Gold in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Asian Games. Their determination has brought immense pride to the nation. Best wishes for the journey ahead,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The Indian pair remained steady during a tense final, producing accurate shots and maintaining their advantage as the competition intensified. Their consistency proved decisive in the mixed-team format, where the performance of both shooters is crucial to the final outcome.

Suruchi and Kamaljeet finished at the top with 484.6 points, keeping the Republic of Korea's Choo Gaeun and Hong Suhyeon behind them. The Korean pair claimed the silver medal with a score of 478.0.

Iran's Rostamyan Haniyeh and Golkhandan Vahid secured the bronze medal after finishing with 415.8 points. Indonesia's Darmoyo A. and Prabowo M. ended the competition in fourth place with a score of 349.4.

The victory added another major medal to India's shooting campaign at the continental event and underlined the country's growing strength in precision shooting. The gold was particularly significant because it came with a new Asian record, giving the Indian shooters an additional achievement to celebrate alongside their podium finish.

The duo's success was built on accuracy, discipline and composure under pressure. As the final scores appeared on the electronic scoreboard, the 484.6 mark confirmed both India's victory and the record-breaking nature of the performance.