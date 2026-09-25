2026 Yuelu Conference Opens In Changsha

CHANGSHA, China - September 25, 2026 - The 2026 Yuelu Conference opened in Changsha on September 24 under the theme“Intelligence Converges in Hunan, Empowering the Future.” The conference is jointly hosted by the Changsha Municipal People's Government, the Administrative Committee of Hunan Xiangjiang New Area, the Cyberspace Administration of the CPC Hunan Provincial Committee, the Department of Science and Technology of Hunan Province, and the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Hunan Province, with support from universities including Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Central South University, and Hunan University. Hundreds of artificial intelligence companies, industry experts, leading academics, and investment institutions gathered to explore new opportunities in the intelligent era.

The conference features an opening ceremony, ten“AI+” themed forums, and an“AI+ Innovation and Entrepreneurship Exhibition.” It also includes the launch of a RMB 10 billion future industries fund and the signing of a number of major projects.

At the opening ceremony, Han Xinyi, CEO of Ant Group; Chen Li, co-founder of Unitree Robotics; Xiong Youjun, General Manager of Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center; Zeng Guang, General Manager of Zoomlion Cloud Valley; and Deng Wenping, Chairman of SpeedBot Robotics, delivered keynote speeches. The five speakers shared insights from perspectives including artificial intelligence technology trends, the industrialization of humanoid robots, industrial internet empowerment, and the real-world application of embodied intelligence.

Also during the opening ceremony, the Future Industries Fund was officially launched and established in Hunan Xiangjiang New Area. Officially known as the Hunan JFR Dachen Future Industries Fund, it has an initial scale of RMB 3 billion and a target total size of RMB 10 billion. The fund adopts a dual-GP management model and is jointly managed by Hunan Caixin Industrial Fund Management Co., Ltd. and Fortune Capital, with its base in Xiangjiang Fund Town. Focusing on four key areas - artificial intelligence, life engineering, quantum technology, and advanced materials - the fund is committed to investing early, investing in smaller companies, taking a long-term approach, and backing hard technologies. It will primarily target innovative companies in their startup and growth stages, using capital to help attract and concentrate innovation resources.

The“AI+ Innovation and Entrepreneurship Exhibition” also opened alongside the conference. Organized around three core technological elements - models, data, and hardware - the exhibition offers a comprehensive view of Hunan's artificial intelligence industry landscape. Leading enterprises in key industrial chains, major companies, and specialized and innovative enterprises from across the province are showcasing new technologies and products, highlighting capabilities across the entire AI industry chain, including chips, computing power, large models, embodied intelligence, intelligent manufacturing, autonomous driving, and digital healthcare.

About the 2026 Yuelu Conference

The Yuelu Conference brings together artificial intelligence companies, industry experts, academics, and investment institutions for exchanges on developments and opportunities in the AI sector. The 2026 conference features an opening ceremony, ten“AI+” themed forums, and an“AI+ Innovation and Entrepreneurship Exhibition.”