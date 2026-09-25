Highway Driving Assist Market Size To Reach USD 17.02 Billion By 2031, Driven By Safety Mandates And L2/L2+ Feature Adoption Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Highway Driving Assist Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Highway Driving Assist Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Sep 25th, 2026 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the highway driving assist market size was valued at USD 7.79 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 8.87 billion in 2026 to USD 17.02 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.91% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is both the largest and fastest-growing market.

The highway driving assist industry is gaining momentum as safety mandates and NCAP upgrades increasingly encourage the integration of Level 2 and Level 2+ driving-assistance features. Automakers are incorporating basic assist functions into volume vehicle trims while offering advanced lane-change and navigation features through premium packages and subscription models.

At the same time, declining radar and camera costs are helping expand highway-assist systems into mid-tier vehicles. Semiconductor suppliers are also integrating compute platforms, while usage-based insurance programs are creating additional incentives for vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems.

Key Trends Shaping the Highway Driving Assist Market

Safety Mandates and NCAP Upgrades Supporting Highway Driving Assist Market Growth

One of the key highway driving assist market trends is the increasing influence of safety mandates and NCAP upgrades. Regulatory developments are encouraging automakers to integrate Level 2 and Level 2+ capabilities into mainstream vehicle programs, strengthening demand for highway driving assistance.

Automated Lane Change Driving Highway Driving Assist Market Size Expansion

Automated lane change is emerging as a rapidly expanding technology within the highway driving assist market size. Premium vehicle models are increasingly using automated lane-change capabilities as an advanced driving feature, while improvements in simulation and validation are supporting wider deployment.

Falling Radar and Camera Costs Accelerating Highway Driving Assist Market Adoption

Declining radar and camera costs are helping reduce the cost of multi-sensor highway-assist systems. Lower component costs are allowing smaller OEMs and mass-market vehicle manufacturers to consider more comprehensive driving-assistance packages.

Software and Subscription Services Supporting Highway Driving Assist Industry Expansion

Software is becoming an increasingly important component of the highway driving assist industry. Over-the-air updates and subscription-based features allow automakers to expand functionality after vehicle delivery while supporting continuous improvements to lane management and other driving-assistance capabilities.

Highway Driving Assist Market Segmentation Analysis

By Technology

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keeping Assist

Automated Lane Change

Traffic Jam Assist

Collision Avoidance

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Component

Sensors

Camera System

Control Units

Software

Radar Systems

By End-Use

Personal Use

Fleet Management

Ride-Sharing Service

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

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Highway Driving Assist Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The highway driving assist market has a medium level of concentration, with traditional automotive Tier-1 suppliers, semiconductor companies, and technology providers competing across hardware and software solutions. Companies are focusing on perception systems, computing platforms, software, sensor integration, cybersecurity, and over-the-air capabilities.

Key players include:

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Aptiv PLC

Denso Corporation

Conclusion

The highway driving assist market forecast indicates strong growth through 2031, supported by regulatory safety mandates, NCAP upgrades, increasing adoption of L2/L2+ features, declining radar and camera costs, and the growing role of software-based driving-assistance services.

However, high upfront system costs, cybersecurity and over-the-air compliance requirements, shortages of ADAS talent, and performance gaps in poor-weather or low-quality lane conditions remain important challenges for the industry.

Overall, the highway driving assist market is positioned for continued expansion as automakers integrate advanced driving-assistance capabilities across more vehicle segments. Increasing software content, automated lane-change functionality, and commercial fleet adoption are expected to remain important areas of development through 2031.

Industry Related Reports

ADAS Market: The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 37.71 billion in 2026 to USD 67.38 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.31% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for vehicle safety, rising adoption of advanced driver assistance technologies, growing integration of sensors and intelligent systems, and increasing regulatory emphasis on improving road safety and reducing accidents.

Driver Safety Market: The Driver Safety Market is projected to grow from USD 3.96 billion in 2025 to USD 7.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.23% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing emphasis on road safety, rising adoption of advanced driver assistance and monitoring technologies, growing vehicle connectivity, and regulatory efforts focused on reducing road accidents and improving driver safety.

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