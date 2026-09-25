Highway Driving Assist Market Size To Reach USD 17.02 Billion By 2031, Driven By Safety Mandates And L2/L2+ Feature Adoption Mordor Intelligence
"Highway Driving Assist Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Highway Driving Assist Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
Hyderabad – Sep 25th, 2026 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the highway driving assist market size was valued at USD 7.79 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 8.87 billion in 2026 to USD 17.02 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.91% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is both the largest and fastest-growing market.
The highway driving assist industry is gaining momentum as safety mandates and NCAP upgrades increasingly encourage the integration of Level 2 and Level 2+ driving-assistance features. Automakers are incorporating basic assist functions into volume vehicle trims while offering advanced lane-change and navigation features through premium packages and subscription models.
At the same time, declining radar and camera costs are helping expand highway-assist systems into mid-tier vehicles. Semiconductor suppliers are also integrating compute platforms, while usage-based insurance programs are creating additional incentives for vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems.
Key Trends Shaping the Highway Driving Assist Market
Safety Mandates and NCAP Upgrades Supporting Highway Driving Assist Market Growth
One of the key highway driving assist market trends is the increasing influence of safety mandates and NCAP upgrades. Regulatory developments are encouraging automakers to integrate Level 2 and Level 2+ capabilities into mainstream vehicle programs, strengthening demand for highway driving assistance.
Automated Lane Change Driving Highway Driving Assist Market Size Expansion
Automated lane change is emerging as a rapidly expanding technology within the highway driving assist market size. Premium vehicle models are increasingly using automated lane-change capabilities as an advanced driving feature, while improvements in simulation and validation are supporting wider deployment.
Falling Radar and Camera Costs Accelerating Highway Driving Assist Market Adoption
Declining radar and camera costs are helping reduce the cost of multi-sensor highway-assist systems. Lower component costs are allowing smaller OEMs and mass-market vehicle manufacturers to consider more comprehensive driving-assistance packages.
Software and Subscription Services Supporting Highway Driving Assist Industry Expansion
Software is becoming an increasingly important component of the highway driving assist industry. Over-the-air updates and subscription-based features allow automakers to expand functionality after vehicle delivery while supporting continuous improvements to lane management and other driving-assistance capabilities.
Highway Driving Assist Market Segmentation Analysis
By Technology
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Keeping Assist
Automated Lane Change
Traffic Jam Assist
Collision Avoidance
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle
Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle
By Component
Sensors
Camera System
Control Units
Software
Radar Systems
By End-Use
Personal Use
Fleet Management
Ride-Sharing Service
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
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Highway Driving Assist Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape
The highway driving assist market has a medium level of concentration, with traditional automotive Tier-1 suppliers, semiconductor companies, and technology providers competing across hardware and software solutions. Companies are focusing on perception systems, computing platforms, software, sensor integration, cybersecurity, and over-the-air capabilities.
Key players include:
Continental AG
Robert Bosch GmbH
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Aptiv PLC
Denso Corporation
Conclusion
The highway driving assist market forecast indicates strong growth through 2031, supported by regulatory safety mandates, NCAP upgrades, increasing adoption of L2/L2+ features, declining radar and camera costs, and the growing role of software-based driving-assistance services.
However, high upfront system costs, cybersecurity and over-the-air compliance requirements, shortages of ADAS talent, and performance gaps in poor-weather or low-quality lane conditions remain important challenges for the industry.
Overall, the highway driving assist market is positioned for continued expansion as automakers integrate advanced driving-assistance capabilities across more vehicle segments. Increasing software content, automated lane-change functionality, and commercial fleet adoption are expected to remain important areas of development through 2031.
Industry Related Reports
ADAS Market: The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 37.71 billion in 2026 to USD 67.38 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.31% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for vehicle safety, rising adoption of advanced driver assistance technologies, growing integration of sensors and intelligent systems, and increasing regulatory emphasis on improving road safety and reducing accidents.
Driver Safety Market: The Driver Safety Market is projected to grow from USD 3.96 billion in 2025 to USD 7.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.23% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing emphasis on road safety, rising adoption of advanced driver assistance and monitoring technologies, growing vehicle connectivity, and regulatory efforts focused on reducing road accidents and improving driver safety.
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