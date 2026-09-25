MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) NU E Power Corp. Closes Shares for Debt Settlement

September 25, 2026 5:30 PM EDT | Source: NU E Power Corp.

Calgary, Alberta and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2026) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (FSE: NUE1) ("NUE" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of September 10, 2026, it has issued 700,000 units at a deemed price of $0.15 per unit to Cronin Capital Corp. in settlement of a bona fide debt of $105,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.30 for 36 months. The securities are subject to a hold period expiring January 26, 2027.

The issuance was a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 and was exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements, as its fair market value did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About NUE Power Corp.

NUE Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (FSE: NUE1) is an energy infrastructure development company focused on the origination, development, and advancement of integrated power and energy-park opportunities. Operating a develop-to-divest model, the Company emphasizes strategic site positioning, grid access, and disciplined stage-gated development across markets serving compute-intensive and large-load industrial demand.

For more information, please contact:

Broderick Gunning, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ...

John Meekison, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: ...

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release, which may contain "forward-looking statements", being statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.







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Source: NU E Power Corp.