Azerbaijan And Senegal Mou On Political Consultations (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Senegalese Minister for African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad Cheikh Niang, with whom he discussed the Azerbaijan-Senegal bilateral agenda and opportunities for further deepening cooperation.

This was reported on the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's page on the social network X.

The sides reviewed prospects for strengthening political dialogue and intensifying mutual visits.

During the discussions, the importance of expanding the structural framework of economic ties, as well as developing high-level cooperation in digital governance and innovation, was emphasized. The ministers also highly valued the long-standing cooperation and mutual support between Azerbaijan and Senegal within the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement, expressing interest in further strengthening interaction on multilateral platforms.

Following the talks, the ministers signed the“Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad of the Republic of Senegal on Political Consultations.” The document will play an important role in maintaining regular dialogue and strengthening the political framework of bilateral relations.