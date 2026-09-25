Quantum Heaps Appoints Former Salesforce Executive Roman Romancini As President, Latin America

Roman Romancini joins Quantum Heaps as President, Latin America, extending the Singapore-headquartered AI company's leadership to four regions.

With Latin America added to North America, EMEA and Asia, the Singapore-headquartered AI-company now operates as a multinational revenue technology company.

- Roman RomanciniHOUGANG, SINGAPORE, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quantum Heaps, the AI-native revenue technology company, today announced the appointment of Roman Romancini as President, Latin America. He will lead the company's commercial operations and expansion across the region. Romancini will report to Harsh Panwar, Founder & Chief Executive Officer.The appointment comes weeks after Quantum Heaps named a global Chief Marketing Officer and Presidents for North America and EMEA. With Latin America added, the company now has senior leadership and commercial operations in four regions. It is growing into a multinational corporation that started in Asia and is now expanding across the globe.Romancini has more than 25 years of experience across Ericsson, Nokia, Oracle and Salesforce. He trained in physics before moving into sales and general management. At Salesforce he held a series of leadership roles over five and a half years:Regional Vice President and then Senior Regional Vice President of Sales for BrazilArea Vice President of Sales, Latin AmericaVice President of Sales for Salesforce Industries across EMEA and Latin AmericaHis teams won awards for the World's Largest Cloud Deal and Latin America's Largest Transformational Deal. His time at Salesforce Industries, the industry cloud business built on Salesforce's acquisition of Velocity, links him to the rest of Quantum Heaps' new leadership team."Quantum Heaps was founded in Singapore, but it was never built to stay there," said Harsh Panwar. "In just a few weeks we have put world-class leaders in North America, EMEA and now Latin America. Roman has closed some of the largest cloud transformations the region has seen, and he knows how Latin American enterprises buy, build and grow. That is what a multinational built from Singapore looks like: global ambition, local leadership and one platform."- Regional Vice President and then Senior Regional Vice President of Sales for Brazil- Area Vice President of Sales, Latin America- Vice President of Sales for Salesforce Industries across EMEA and Latin AmericaQuantum Heaps fixes that at the architecture level. It puts the entire revenue engine on one AI-native platform. Latin American companies are some of the fastest adopters of new technology in the world, and I believe this region can become one of Quantum Heaps' strongest growth markets."About Quantum HeapsQuantum Heaps is an AI-native revenue technology company headquartered in Singapore, with commercial operations across North America, APAC, EMEA and Latin America.Its Unified Revenue Engine replaces the patchwork of point solutions most companies use to run B2B revenue, bringing prospecting, pipeline, accounts, conversation intelligence, forecasting, enablement, commissions and analytics onto a single platform with one shared data model. The platform is powered by Agent Q, which detects signals and automates work across the full revenue lifecycle, so teams can be more productive, forecast more reliably and grow faster. Its mobile application makes revenue teams productive anywhere.Media ContactQuantum Heaps...| Singapore

Mark Stevens

Quantum Heaps

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Quantum Heaps Appoints Former Salesforce Executive Roman Romancini as President, Latin America News Provided By Quantum Heaps September 26, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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